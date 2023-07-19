The bird flu virus A/H5N1 “is of particular concern as it is known to be highly dangerous to humansalthough it has never been shown that it is easily transmissible between people”. He stressed this at the press conference the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, referring to the avian outbreak in cats in Poland. “The first – recalled the DG WHO – in which a large number of infected cats is reported in a large geographical area”.

“This outbreak is another example of the continued circulation and risk of the H5N1 virus, which has caused an increase in outbreaks in Central and South America since last year,” Tedros said. To date, this “unusual epidemic” notified by Poland has recorded 29 confirmed cases, confirmed the Dg. “No human contact has so far shown symptoms and the surveillance period for all contacts has now ended,” she added, recalling that “WHO assesses the risk of infection to humans as low for the general population and low to moderate for cat owners and veterinarians, without the use of adequate personal protective equipment“.

At the moment “the source of the exposure is unknown. Investigations are underway” and the United Nations health agency “continues to monitor the situation – assured Tedros – in close collaboration with partners and the government of Poland” .