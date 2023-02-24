“The Cambodian authorities have informed us of 2 confirmed cases of H5N1 avian influenza, both members of the same family. One of the cases is the 11-year-old girl”, who “unfortunately passed away” in recent days.

“We are in close contact with the country’s authorities to understand more about the epidemic. Field investigations are underway. The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the widespread spread of the virus in birds worldwide and growing reports of cases in mammals, including humans. (WHO), today in a press meeting during which the UN health agency announced the composition of the flu vaccine for the 2023-2024 season.

“The H5N1 flu is one severe respiratory disease, with a range of symptoms observed from mild to fatal. The mortality rate among cases reported with H5N1 infection over the years is more than 50%,” Briand recalled, explaining that “WHO takes seriously the risk of this virus and calls for greater vigilance by all countries“.

During the meeting on the composition of the next seasonal flu vaccine, experts “also made recommendations” for vaccine candidates “against zoonotic flu,” Briand continued. “The Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System – explained the WHO expert – is a global network of laboratories and partners who work throughout the year to monitor the influenza situation and related viruses. Based on this global collaboration of scientists and institutions of around the world, we are able to assess the risk of emerging new influenza viruses and prevent epidemics or pandemics by implementing early containment measures in case zoonotic viruses become suitable for human-to-human transmission.” Based on the recent report on bird flu, “we are reviewing the risk assessment”he concluded.