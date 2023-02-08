He panorama does not look good for the family economy in the remainder of the month. Merchants in the state capital, Culiacán, already warn that the price of the egg bag could reach 90 pesos this same week and the less optimistic prospects do not hesitate to foresee that the price of the portfolio of this product exceeds 100 pesos.

This due to mass slaughter of birds that has generated in Mexico and the United States the outbreak of bird flu.

The price of beans could also increase in the coming weeks, due to the production deficit in the autumn-winter season. The expectation is that there will be 49,000 fewer tons of this basic product in the diet of Mexicans. Thus, the family economy of the country seems to urgently need a recovery strategy, which is nowhere to be seen.