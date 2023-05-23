Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/23/2023 – 9:00 am

Share



São Paulo, 22nd – The Ministry of Agriculture published this Monday, 22nd, in an extra edition of Federal Official Gazette (DOU)Ordinance 587, which declares a state of zoosanitary emergency throughout the national territory for 180 days, due to the detection of cases of infection by the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus (IAAP) in wild birds in Brazil.

In the document, the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, also extended indefinitely the validity of Ordinance 572, of March 29, 2023, which establishes preventive measures throughout the country against the entry and spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

So far, only cases of the disease have been detected in wild birds, but not in commercial flocks.























