The bird flu is leaving a trail of death on the beaches of the extreme south of Brazil. At least 954 aquatic mammals (mostly wolves and sea lions, but also seals) died from the H5N1 virus. Local authorities and researchers are working to bury the bodies as quickly as possible, because the risk of contagion is very high. The pathogen has passed from birds to mammals many times, through contact with infected animals or their feces. It has also jumped to people in some isolated cases, but there are no proven cases of infections between humans. The fear in the powerful Brazilian poultry sector is that the virus will jump from wild animals to farms.

The virus arrived in South America at the end of 2022 and has been moving down the continent. First it caused thousands of deaths in birds and marine mammals in Peru, then it moved to Chile and from there to Argentina and Uruguay, until jumping to Brazil. The first case in a sea lion in Brazil was detected on October 3, and the majority of deaths were recorded throughout that month.

In Argentina, teams from the NGO Wildlife Conservation Society Argentina, the National University of the Center of the Province of Buenos Aires and the University of California in Davis recorded between October and November a “extreme mortality” of baby elephant seals in the Valdés Peninsula, in Patagonia. They estimated that more than 17,000 calves died in this year's reproductive season throughout the province of Chubut. Normally, the mortality rate of calves is less than 1%, but this season 97% died. Along with the high mortality of younger animals, scientists observed a reduction of between 40% and 70% of adult individuals on the coasts and an “unusual” number of dead adult males and females.

There are no breeding colonies in Brazil, but the sea lions that breed in Uruguay rest and feed on the Brazilian coast, which inevitably ended up displacing the virus, according to Larissa Oliveira, professor at the University's Mammal Ecology Laboratory, on the phone. Vale do Rio dos Sinos (Unisinos) and the aquatic mammal study group of Rio Grande do Sul (Gemars). “It's the first time we've seen mortality like this in South America,” she says, and she warns that the virus appears to be extremely contagious among these animals.

In the case of pinnipeds (as the seal family and its relatives are known) everything has become worse because they are very gregarious animals, which are always very close to each other. For a virus that is transmitted through the air and through excrement, this ends up being lethal. Although little is still known about the process, everything indicates that death is very painful for these mammals, which suffer disorientation, fever and seizures up to 48 hours before dying. For this reason, the official recommendation now when an individual is found dying on the beach is to apply euthanasia in the form of an injection, after testing them and confirming that they are infected.

There is also a protocol to bury them as quickly as possible, two meters under the sand, to avoid contagion by scavenger birds, such as seagulls or vultures, or even feral dogs, which are abundant on the beaches of southern Brazil. “If these animals come into contact with the carcasses and become contaminated, they can carry the virus to urban centers and who knows if they can bring the virus to the interior. […] That is the great fear, that the virus will reach the aviaries in the interior of Brazil,” comments the specialist.

Brazil is the second largest producer of chicken meat in the world, and the largest exporter, selling to 153 countries. In 2022, 14.5 million tons of chicken were produced. Between January and November of this year, Brazil already exported 4.7 million tons, generating income for the economy of more than 8.8 billion dollars, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

If the flu reaches the farms, the situation could be catastrophic, but the ministry, for now, calls for calm. He considers that the high mortality of marine mammals on the southern coast of the country “does not increase the risk of introduction of the virus in bird farms, whether commercial or subsistence,” according to his response by email.

The main risk is the exposure of domestic birds to infected wild birds, but for this to happen it is enough for a seagull to nibble on the remains of a sea lion, become infected, and then walk around a farm. For this reason, biosafety measures are currently being reinforced in poultry farms near places where more cases have been detected in wild animals, and owners are being notified to be more vigilant and quickly report suspected cases.

The ministry also recalls that, according to what is established by the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO), the fact that there are cases of avian flu among wild animals or subsistence poultry does not compromise the category of a country as free of H5N1 in poultry. commercial production. Therefore, at the moment there is no risk of trade restrictions against Brazil.

