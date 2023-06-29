Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/29/2023 – 9:10 am

Share



São Paulo, 29th – Japan has temporarily suspended the purchase of chicken meat from the state of Espírito Santo, following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HCAI) in a poultry (backyard) in the municipality of Serra ( ES). The information is from the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), which said in a statement that it regretted the Asian country’s decision.

According to the ABPA, “the decision taken by the Japanese authorities is not in line with the guidelines of the World Organization for Animal Health (WHOA), which indicates suspension of trade only in cases registered in commercial production”. “It should be remembered that industrial poultry farming in Brazil continues without any record of the disease,” he added.

Currently, however, Japan does not import products from Espírito Santo. The State represents 0.19% of the total exported by Brazil, according to 2022 data. endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), WHOA and all international human and animal health bodies.”























