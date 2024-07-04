The Fourth human case of avian influenza linked to outbreak among dairy cows in USconfirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “based on the information available at this time does not change the current risk assessment” that the infection represents “for human health”. Risk that the federal agency considers “low. However, this development underscores the importance of the precautions recommended for people exposed to infected animals”, which “run a greater risk”. The CDC reiterated this, communicating the identification of a new human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza Hpai A(H5), in a Colorado dairy farm workerwhere cattle positive for the A(H5N1) virus had been recorded.

The infected person, who “she reported only ocular symptoms, received antiviral treatment with oseltamivir and recovered”informed the American health agency. Previously, they had 3 more people, always industry workers, were infected, one in Texas and 2 in Michigan. “CDC has closely monitored influenza surveillance systems, particularly in states affected” by the outbreak in livestock farms, “and has not detected any signs of unusual influenza activity in people,” the agency assured.

The infected worker in Colorado, the CDC explained, “was being monitored because of exposure to cattle infected with the H5N1 virus through his work. He reported symptoms to state health officials, but tests were inconclusive. Samples sent to the CDC for further analysis tested positive for influenza A(H5).”

It remains to be understood which N subtype the pathogen belongs to.: “The designation of the virus’s neuraminidase is pending genetic sequencing at the CDC,” the agency said. Furthermore, “they are Attempts to sequence the virus in the clinical sample are underwaywhich if successful will be made available within 1-2 days.” Finally, “further genetic analyses will look for any changes in the pathogen, which could change the agency’s risk assessment.”

Experts’ recommendations

The CDC relaunches some recommendations, highlighting that following them “is essential to reduce individual risk and contain the overall risk to public health”.

The agency reminds that “people should avoid close, prolonged, or unprotected exposure to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domestic birds, and other wild or domestic animals (including cows). They should also avoid unprotected exposure to animal waste, bedding, unpasteurized (raw) milk, or materials near or in contact with birds or other animals with suspected or confirmed A(H5N1) virus.” Personal protective equipment is recommended for dairy workers.