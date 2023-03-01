Of Laura Cuppini

The H5N1 virus does not currently have the ability to be transmitted between humans and also the transition from animal to human is sporadic. monitoring cases and keeping vaccine candidates ready

Why is bird flu scary?



Since the end of 2021, we have been witnessing one of the worst global outbreaks of avian influenza (H5N1) in birds, with tens of millions of poultry culled and mass die-offs of wild birds. There have also been infections in some mammals, including foxes and otters. It dates back to October, and was recently featured in the magazine Eurosurveillance (the study by the Istituto Zooprofilattico Experimentale delle Venezie), an outbreak in a mink farm in Galicia (Spain), with probable mammal-to-mammal transmission. The virus that caused the cluster belongs to the clade responsible for the current epidemic in Europe (2.3.4.4b; a clade describes groups of similar viruses based on their genetic sequences, which are indicated with alphanumeric codes), but has some mutations. Previously in New England (USA) another outbreak occurred in seals, in this case wild mammals difficult to study. There was much talk of avian flu in 2005, the year in which the virus (which was already widespread among migratory birds) caused a series of highly lethal outbreaks in courtyard birds. It has continued to circulate in domestic and wild avian populations ever since. At least fifteen subtypes of influenza viruses are known based on the major surface protein (haemagglutinin or H) that infect birds, although all outbreaks of highly pathogenic influenza (Hpai) have been caused by type A viruses of subtypes H5 and H7. Depending on the combination of H with the other surface protein (neuraminidase or N, N1 to N9), the virus acquires a different denomination (eg H5N1, H7N2).

What are the risks for humans?



Scholars believe that the virus has not acquired the ability to transmit from man to man effectively and this is an important point in our favor. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since 2003 there have been 873 cases of avian flu in humans with 458 deaths, in 21 countries. According to these data, therefore, the lethality would be very high. But currently, according to the WHO, there are no particular risks for humans. It raised concern on February 22, the death of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia (in the southeastern province of Prey Veng), from H5N1 infection. The death occurred six days after the onset of the first symptoms. The father was also infected, but asymptomatically. The last human cases of bird flu in the area dated back to 9 years ago. The strain that killed the little girl is a variant of the clade 2.3.2.1c which circulates in Southeast Asian poultry and has been responsible for other sporadic cases in humans in the past. See also Trenti (Sibioc), 'innovative tests evaluate the effectiveness of anti-Covid vaccines' There are therefore no links between the contagion of the little girl and the infections that have affected birds and mammals all over the world in recent months, which are instead mainly due to the clade 2.3.4.4b. The passage from animal to man through direct contact is rare, but not impossible, WHO recalled. And children are among those most at risk of severe forms. I would urge parents and caregivers to keep children away from sick or dead poultry and make sure they wash their hands with soap and water after any contact, said Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng.

How does the infection happen?



Whenever avian influenza viruses circulate in poultry, there is a risk of sporadic infection or small clusters of human cases due to exposure to infected poultry or contaminated environments, WHO clarified in a statement. . Available epidemiological and virological evidence suggests that current A/H5 viruses have not acquired sustained transmission capacity between humans, thus the probability of human-to-human spread is low. For this reason, on the basis of the information available so far, we evaluate how low risk to the general population posed by this virus. The WHO, while urging greater vigilance on possible cases of flu by all countries, has advised against placing restrictions on travel and trade with Cambodia, as well as the application of screening measures to travellers. However, for those traveling to countries with avian flu outbreaks, note the recommendation to avoid farms, live animal markets, areas where animals are slaughtered and contact with surfaces contaminated with faeces.

Can we be sure that there is no human-to-human transmission?



difficult to express with certainty on this, even with regard to the recent cases in Cambodia – he explains Calogero Terregino, head of the European Reference Laboratory and the National Reference Center for Avian Influenza and Newcastle Disease and head of the complex structures of Research and Innovation and Special Virology and Experimentation at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie —. However, we know that other family members of the deceased girl tested negative for H5N1. Furthermore, the father, who at first seemed to have mild symptoms and was later described as asymptomatic, was negative on the second blood sample. We could hypothesize a case of contamination rather than contagion, as happened in other cases of human infection that occurred in Spain and the United Kingdom: in practice, following repeated contact with high viral loads, some individuals could be weakly positive because they simply inhaled parts of the virus, which however do not cause infection. In the case of the child’s pap, the serological sample after a few days of exposure is authentic: if antibodies directed against H5N1 are present, it means that there has been contagion. Contamination of the airways is also suspected for two cases that occurred in Spain: they involved those involved in the killing of infected poultry, who always remained asymptomatic, and the samples were taken close to the killing phases. See also Cochlear implants: the devices that have "defeated" deafness

Is there a vaccine?



To date we don’t have a vaccine against the bird flu virus, but several candidates are under study. We have long known that influenza (both avian and animal) is a disease with pandemic potential,” he says Earthy —. Many scientists and laboratories around the world work to have prototypes of updated vaccines: they periodically select the most reactive animal viruses towards the circulating strains and produce ready-to-use material to be supplied to pharmaceutical companies. In the event of an emergency, we could have much faster reaction times than what happened with Covid: 3-4 months would be enough to have a good availability of vaccines. As regards the hypothesis of immunizing animals, there are some perplexities: we know that the vaccine can make the disease less serious, but without completely blocking the infection and its spread. The risk that the infection circulates in a subtle and uncontrolled way among asymptomatic animals. At the moment in Europe the choice is to quickly cull infected animals to avoid spreading from one farm to another, but there are several animal vaccines under study. The point that you can vaccinate is in the face of surveillance that guarantees the identification of a possible presence of the virus. In African and Asian countries animals are already immunized against the bird flu virus: it is a way to live with the disease, but without preventing the virus from circulating. Therefore a risky choice (because the antibody pressure can cause new variants to develop), even if due to understandable economic reasons: the culling of infected and suspicious animals would be a huge problem and impossible to implement in the absence of resources.

What is the situation in Italy?



In our country there have never been human cases of flubut the infection has recently affected some groups of seagulls that live on the shores of Lake Garda, especially on the Verona and Brescia sides. Also in the province of Trento, in the Valle dei Laghi, a seagull tested positive. This virus usually does not infect humans, although sporadic cases of human infection are possible following direct contact with infected animals or their excretions. Although, at the moment, the picture is not particularly worrying, it is good to adopt prudent behaviors to prevent the possible passage of the virus to farmed animals. It is important to immediately notify the Veterinary Hygiene and Public Health Operating Units of any anomalous deaths in reared poultry. It is recommended to keep farmed poultry indoors as much as possible to avoid contact with wild birds. Furthermore, citizens are invited to report any bird carcasses to the Forestry Corps, especially if they are numerous, obviously avoiding touching them. See also Lung tumors, Merletti (AstraZeneca): 'Double 5-year survival'

What are the real risks for our country?



The clade which killed the girl in Cambodia (2.3.2.1c), and which has caused other sporadic human cases, not present in Italy and has not yet transferred to wild birds. The other clade (2.3.4.4b), the most widespread of the latter, does not seem able to effectively infect humans – he underlines Calogero Terregino —. Moreover, the very high lethality of the cases registered by the WHO may be due to an underestimation of the real infections. We can assume that many people are asymptomatic and we don’t know why some instead become seriously ill, up to death. However, we believe that many deaths are not attributable to the virus itself, but to an abnormal inflammatory reaction, the famous cytokine storm, which can be unleashed following the infection. Furthermore, the (serious) human cases of avian flu, so far, have occurred in particular situations of poverty, malnutrition, close coexistence with domestic birds. All situations that have worsened with the Covid pandemic.

Why is transmission between mammals (eg mink in Spain) a concern?



The avian flu virus is extremely widespread throughout the world and it is necessary to monitor it carefully – he clarifies Earthy —. The outbreak in Spain was studied (also by us at the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie) because to hit a mammal the virus must change and it was necessary to know its characteristics in depth. At the moment, however, there have been no phenomena of “radical adaptation”, i.e. the virus remained of the avian type and not capable of causing a pandemic among mammals. We cannot completely rule out this possibility for the future because as the spread of the virus increases so does the risk spill-overi.e. the leap of species. Even environmental changes, with the destruction of habitats, can favor this transition. As for minks, they have specific receptors for avian viruses and in this they are different from humans. Therefore, a contagion between minks deserves attention, but must not cause excessive alarm. As an Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie we collaborate with various European countries to keep the situation monitored, but there are countries – such as China – where mink farms are very numerous without the possibility, for us, of having data on any outbreaks. What we can do today, apart from constant monitoring, quickly extinguish outbreaks, supervise exposed personnel and use preventive measures on affected farms. We have seen during the pandemic that the mask and hand hygiene are two highly protective factors against flu viruses.