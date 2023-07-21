Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2023 – 20:21 Share

The Ministry of Agriculture is directing the States to declare a zoosanitary emergency due to avian flu. In a note, the ministry says that the measure aims to contain the spread of the disease on the herd and also aims to implement federal government actions in the states.

The request was made by the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fábvaro, in a meeting with governors and representatives of the States and the Federal District this Thursday, 20. The minister also warned that the States should reinforce containment actions in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

In national territory, the state of zoosanitary emergency was declared on May 22 through a Ministry ordinance. According to the folder, Brazil is still one of the four countries with the status of free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (IAAP) in the commercial herd, according to the protocol of the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA). “However, for the measures to combat avian flu to be effective, it is necessary that the States also adopt similar measures, reinforcing the alert even in locations where there is no record of an outbreak of avian flu. That’s because the occurrence of a case in a commercial bird would affect the entire country”, justifies the folder.

The state of emergency already declared by the ministry makes it possible to mobilize Union funds and articulate with other ministries. But, according to the folder, so that the States can access the resources already made available by the government and apply the actions, it is necessary that they adopt measures similar to those adopted in the Union, of zoosanitary emergency.

“We are working, as always, with speed and transparency, promptly adopting all control measures and demonstrating this so that consumers of our chicken products, who are in more than 150 countries around the world, remain calm and confident”, said the minister.