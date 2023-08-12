The Ministry of Agriculture reported, in an update on the official platform at 7 pm, that two new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAAP, H5N1 virus) in wild birds were detected in Brazil.

In total, there are 77 cases of the disease in wild birds in the country and two outbreaks in subsistence production, domestically raised. According to the ministry, there are 13 other ongoing investigations, with sample collection and no conclusive laboratory results.

Notifications in wild and/or subsistence birds do not compromise Brazil’s status as a country free of IAAP and do not bring restrictions to international trade in Brazilian poultry products, as provided by the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA).



#Avian #flu #Agriculture #confirms #cases #wild #birds #total