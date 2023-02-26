A bomb found on 11 February in Avezzano dating back to the Second World War was safely detonated inside the quarry of the Celi company in Massa d’Albe: a bomb that remained intact with its weight of 454 kilograms, which potentially would could explode at any moment.

At 13 the American-made bomb had been placed in the blasting stove built by the soldiers of the Sixth Pioneer Engineers Regiment of the Italian Army.

The operation was then completed with TNT. In the meantime, Red Cross operators and volunteers have reopened the gates to transport the elderly removed from the “red zone” to their homes. The patients of the Di Lorenzo clinic were also displaced, who will soon return to the facility.

Many merchants further away from the point of the explosion have brought forward the opening to 7 to accommodate the evacuated citizens “I thank the citizens of Avezzano for their sense of responsibility and for the exemplary way in which they responded to this call – declared the mayor Giovanni Di Pangrazio – Avezzano has once again shown that he knows how to respond in difficult moments, he has made us manage these difficult and dangerous activities in the best possible way. I thank all the volunteers, the civil protection, the soldiers of the 6th Pioneer Engineer Regiment, the Red Cross and all the state agents. A proof of great responsibility, as an example, Avezzano demonstrated today “.