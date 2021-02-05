He has a big mouth, Pierre Loiseau (Xavier Lemaître). Is it for this reason that we find him murdered with a shot of buckshot? A big breeder, president of the rugby club, candidate for mayor, he is a key figure in Saint-Affrique, in the Aveyron, and has a very personal way of sending off all those who oppose him. He is the target of antispeciesists, who ravage his butchery, and threaten him. But when he is found dead outside his house, it seems pretty unlikely that vegan activists murdered him. The deputy prosecutor Élisabeth Richard (Florence Pernel), Captain Charles Jouanic (Guillaume Cramoisan) and Inspector Caroline Martinez (Lola Dewaere) were dispatched to the scene. At three, they quickly understand that behind the smooth and jovial image of Loiseau, hides a much more venal animal and not very urban with its neighbor. But from there to kill? WHO can be guilty? A rival (Eric Savin), whom the butcher humiliated in the middle of the market? His wife, out of jealousy? His mistress, for fear of losing everything? The three investigators set off on the trail of the murderer, with determination and not anger.

The strings of the intrigue of this ninth episode of “Crimes”, with Florence Pernel, are quite large: a small village, the fear of what will be said, steeple quarrels, family secrets, even even upset love stories. Nothing new under the sun. Yet the recipe still works just as much. by the absolute beauty of the Aveyron landscapes, of course. By humor, which allows not to be petrified in front of the murders: the series is meant to be light. The excellence of the actors, starting with Florence Pernel, who embodies a woman of quiet beauty, free in her head and in her body.

The series is not free from flaws. The main thing is this damn habit of pasting important information into a documentary, but which we do not need in a fiction “he would have killed his father? Charles wonders. “There are thirty parricides a year,” retorts the deputy prosecutor. And in the plot, this kind of remarks does not add anything. Too bad, because the main characters are very nice. Note the presence of Stéphane Guillon, in the role of the local doctor.