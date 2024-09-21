It has just been announced and The TV series ‘Avetrana – This is not Hollywood’ is already making a splashabout the tragic end of Sarah Scazzi, which will be previewed at the Rome Film Fest and will then be broadcast on Disney+ from October 25.

The mayor’s wrath

The story, directed by Pippo Mezzapesa from Puglia, tells the story of Avetrana where fifteen-year-old Sarah Scazzi was killed on August 26, 2010. For the crime Sabrina Misseri and her aunt Cosima Serrano are serving life sentences while his uncle Michele Misseri was released in February after serving his sentence for suppression of a corpse. The use of the name of the city Avetranain the province of Taranto, is contested by the mayor Antonio Iazzi. ”The Municipal Administration of Avetrana – he communicated – disavows the choice to use the name of the Municipality in the title of the film concerning the murder of Sara Scazzi. It also disavows rumors of alleged agreements or participation in revenues for the Municipality. Reserves the right to evaluate possible legal action”. The local administration is trying to avoid the city’s association with the tragic incident as much as possible.. When Michele Misseri was released, the mayor issued an order to close the road where the Misseri family villa is located to prevent it from becoming a destination for curious onlookers, journalists and photographers. It was not necessary because Michele Misseri did not return to Avetrana the day he was released from prison in Lecce. Now a new chapter is added with the television series.