Russia has proved that in figure skating it is the strongest team in the world. So Ilya Averbukh reacted to the gold of the Russians in the team tournament of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, whose words are quoted “Championship.com”.

The main heroes of the Russians, the silver medalist of the Olympics called single skaters Mark Kondratyuk and Kamila Valieva. At the same time, he said that everyone performed very evenly and supported each other. “The most important starts are ahead: individual tournaments, where the Russians have many chances for gold medals,” Averbukh added.

Russia won the team figure skating tournament earlier on Monday, February 7th. In addition to Valieva and Kondratyuk, the Russian national team was represented by the dance duet Nikita Katsalapov / Victoria Sinitsina, as well as the sports couple Alexander Gallyamov / Anastasia Mishina.

Now the skaters will have to compete for victory in individual competitions. The 2022 Games in Beijing will end on February 20.