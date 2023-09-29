AEven though the cycle of interest rate hikes by important central banks such as the American Fed or the ECB is at least about to pause, if not even come to an end, the international stock markets are being weighed down by both economic concerns and, in particular, by the persistently rising bond yields.

As a consequence, the Dax has slipped downwards by 15,450 from the sideways movement that has existed since the end of May 2023 above the support, with the intersection of the 200-day line (from top to bottom) also illustrating the medium-term technical gloom.

In the M-Dax, which has been in a medium-term, relative weak position compared to the DAX since the turn of the year 2021/2022, this technical clouding has been going on since March 2023. Since only seven of the 50 M-Dax stocks still have an intact, have a medium-term upward trend, but 15 stocks have already reached new annual lows in the last trading days – examples include Befesa and Lanxess – the M-Dax market width makes it clear that the bumpy road in the index should initially continue in the rest of 2023.