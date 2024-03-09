Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/09/2024 – 17:40

A study published by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) points to a 3.1% growth in the average usual income of Brazilian workers in 2023 compared to 2022. The research, released this Friday (8), is based on the results of the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua).

Estimates show that the real average usual income in December 2023 (R$3,100) was 0.7% higher than that observed in the previous month (R$3,078) and 3.9% higher than the value in December 2022 (R$ 2,985). In January 2024, the monthly estimate increased to R$3,118.

According to Ipea, in the second quarter of 2023, the average income was above that observed in the same quarter of 2019 for the first time since the pandemic (0.6%). In the fourth quarter of 2023, it surpassed the same quarter of 2019 by 2.1%.

“Usual income refers to the remuneration received by employees, employers and self-employed workers, monthly, without extraordinary increases or sporadic discounts, that is, without installments that are not continuous”, informed the institute.

Profile

The biggest increases in income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 were recorded in the North (4.1%) and Northeast (4%), among workers aged 40 to 59 (4.1%), with complete secondary education ( 3.2%).

Only workers who had at most completed primary education showed a drop in income. The growth was lower for those living in the South and Central-West, those over 60 years old, men and heads of families.

Also according to the study, the usual income received by women registered greater annual growth than that of men throughout all quarters of 2023 – reversing the performance of previous years. In the fourth quarter, the increase among women was 4.2%, against a 2.5% increase in the average income of men.

Sectors

Unregistered private sector employees showed higher year-on-year income growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 (6.9%). After a few quarters with a strong increase in income, self-employed workers saw an increase of 0.3% compared to the same quarter in 2022. Public sector workers and those employed with a formal contract recorded increases of 3.9% and 2 .1%, respectively.

In terms of sector, in the fourth quarter of 2023, there was a drop in income in transport (-1.7%) and construction (-3.8%), compared to the same period in 2022. Industry workers (5 .7%), commerce (5.9%) and public administration (4.6%) recorded the biggest increases in the last quarter of last year.

“Another positive point was the recovery in income in agriculture (0.9%), after a sharp drop of 4.6% in the previous quarter”, highlighted Ipea.