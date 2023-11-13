Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 10:07

Since the Access to Information Law (LAI) came into force in 2012, municipal, state and federal bodies have become obliged to make detailed public administration data available to citizens. Contracts, budget management, employee remuneration, everything was part of the package. Transparency is the rule and only sensitive information can be withheld.

Legislation has become an important instrument of social control, frequently used by the press and civil society organizations, but after ten years it is still not fully observed. A survey obtained by Estadão shows that the average transparency index of public portals in Brazil is 57.92%.

For Renato Morgado, program manager at Transparência Internacional Brasil, the result is unsatisfactory.

“It demonstrates that we still have a long way to go in terms of public transparency”, he states. “A greater commitment from public managers to transparency is necessary, which must be translated into regulation of legislation on the subject, creation and improvement of public portals, adequate response to requests for information and training of civil servants.”

The research, applied by the Audit Courts, analyzed 8,045 public portals from different Legislative, Executive and Judiciary bodies at the municipal, state and federal levels. The indices are obtained from the evaluation of more than 200 items that should be present on the websites.

The portals of the Audit Courts presented 90.42% of transparency, followed by the websites of the Public Ministries (85.68%), the Judiciary (78.75%), the Public Defenders’ Offices (70.13%), the Executives (59 .49%) and Legislative (55.37%).

See the transparency indexes of federal agencies:

– Presidency of the Republic – 75.08%

– Federal Supreme Court – 67.13%

– Federal Senate – 66.14%

– Chamber of Deputies – 72.02%

– Federal Public Ministry – 88.31%

– Public Defender’s Office of the Union – 70.18%

Flashlight

Of the public portals analyzed, 4,088 are from city halls and 3,754 from Municipal Councils, where there is the biggest bottleneck in transparency. In total, 1,134 city halls (27.74%) and 1,409 municipal councils (37.54%) were below average.

Right to information

For economist Gil Castello Branco, former president of the NGO Contas Abertas and specialist on the subject, Brazil has advanced legislation on the disclosure of public accounts, but the notion of access to information as a social right is yet to be popularized.

“Politicians, in general, like transparency in the government of their opponents. That’s one of the big problems,” he says. “There is a lack of this culture that information is a citizen’s right. The manager who is temporarily in office is not the owner of the information. Transparency needs to be cultivated, it is a work in progress.”

The original text of the 1988 Constitution does not mention the word transparency or the expression social control. The legal framework to guarantee citizens access to public data was built in the following decades, that is, it is relatively new.

The Access to Information Law, for example, regulates both active transparency, that is, what public bodies need to regularly make available on their portals, and passive transparency, that is, responses to requests for information made by citizens. It also imposes deadlines for public authorities to send documents and data based on requests.

Complementary Law 131, of 2009, also forms the framework. The text regulates the dissemination of information, in real time, on the budgetary and financial execution of the Union, the States, the Federal District and the municipalities.

The Fiscal Responsibility Law completes the system by determining the “wide dissemination”, including on publicly accessible portals, of fiscal management reports, budget plans and accountability of public bodies.