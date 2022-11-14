Federal deputies elected this year spent 40% more, after discounting inflation for the period, than colleagues who won a seat in the 2018 dispute, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In the election last October, parliamentarians invested an average of R$ 1.8 million to be elected, compared to R$ 1.3 million four years ago.

The total amounts of expenses declared by the federal deputies elected to the TSE range from R$ 64 thousand to R$ 3.4 million. The campaign that spent the most – the R$ 3.4 million above – was that of Arnaldo Jardim (Citizenship), re-elected with 113,462 valid votes. He was followed by two congressmen from União Brasil: Fábio Garcia (MT), a former senator who invested BRL 3.3 million, and Mendonça Filho (PE), a former minister and former federal deputy, with BRL 3.2 million. millions.

For Bruno Schaefer, professor of Political Science at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), one of the reasons for the growth in expenses may be the increase in the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (FEFC), known as the electoral fund, which jumped from BRL 1.7 billion in 2018 (nominal value) to BRL 4.9 billion in 2022. “The increase in campaign expenses can be understood by the increase in the electoral fund between elections. This increases the overall cost of the campaign,” he said.

Schaefer also said that a competitive election, such as this one, can also incite greater spending to get elected.

According to TSE data, campaign revenues declared by elected federal deputies show that 77.6% of the amounts collected came from the electoral fund, while 16.8% are from other resources, such as donations from individuals and from the candidates themselves. The amounts originating from the Party Fund, which the legend receives for operating expenses and can pass on to candidates, represent 5.6% of the entire amount of revenue.

The increase in the value of campaigns can also be explained by an institutional factor that made the dispute for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies more fierce: the barrier clause. The rule requires parties to reach a minimum number of elected parliamentarians to have access to free electoral time, the Party Fund and the electoral fund.

“This type of measure, which was adopted to strengthen the party, also strengthened the Chamber of Deputies, because it put the eyes of the parties more on this type of office, since votes in the House have implications for maintaining the receipt of the resource and their quantity,” said Graziella Testa, political scientist and professor at FGV.

Reelection is more expensive

The amounts invested by candidates were different between those who ran for reelection and those who did not have a mandate. This year, those seeking to be reappointed paid BRL 2.1 million, compared to BRL 1.5 million for newcomers.

Political scientist Rodrigo Prando, a professor at Mackenzie, explained that this difference in expenses is expected, as parliamentarians seeking re-election have an influence that can earn them investment in the acronym, something that is more difficult for beginners. “The maintenance of power is as fundamental as the conquest. First you gain power and then you fight for maintenance,” he stated. “Whoever gains power has to keep it, and maintenance costs more. Beginners have barriers to overcome and others do not, as they have the political strength to bring more resources within the party or indirectly.”

For 2023, the Chamber of Deputies will have 55% of parliamentarians re-elected.

Even with the increase in the weight of digital media in electoral campaigns, the biggest expense of campaigns of elected candidates was with the production of radio, television and video programs, with an average expenditure of R$ 34 thousand. Expenses with promoting and creating pages on the Internet were around R$ 12 thousand each.

Elected deputies also invested in more traditional communication methods to reach voters. The average expenses with advertising of sound cars and production of jingles, vignettes and slogans were between R$ 10 thousand and R$ 9 thousand, respectively. The production of printed materials cost, on average, R$ 6 thousand for parliamentarians, while investments in adhesives were, on average, R$ 5 thousand. In advertising in newspapers and magazines, there was a disbursement of R$ 3 thousand.

regional differences

The values ​​to be elected to the Chamber also change according to the State. To win a mandate for Paraná, for example, the candidate needed to invest, on average, R$ 2.2 million, the highest value among the federations. At the other end of the ranking is Amapá, the state that had the lowest average value, R$ 678 thousand.

In the three states with the largest electorate and more seats in the House, investments to be elected were high.

In Minas Gerais, the second largest electoral college in the country, with 16.2 million voters, the contest for a seat cost, on average, R$ 2 million. In São Paulo, the state with the most voters (34.6 million), the figure reached R$ 1.9 million. In the state of Rio, with 12.8 million voters, the average expenditure of a candidate elected to a seat in the Chamber was R$ 1.6 million.

In a statement, Mendonça Filho, third in the ranking of elected deputies who spent the most, stated that the electoral law was strictly enforced, both in the collection process and in the expenses of his campaign and that the volume of expenses was proportional to the amount collected.

Sought after, Arnaldo Jardim and Fábio Garcia, the leaders in spending, did not respond. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.