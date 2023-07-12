Edda Ribeiroi

07/12/2023 – 12:35

In a breakdown by Brazilian region, the average scholarship in the Southeast region is the highest, remaining in a range of R$ 1943.31; on the other hand, the North region is at the lowest level, around R$ 1299.98. This is what the survey shows guide of Internship – Scholarship 2023carried out by the Company of Stages. OScholarship values ​​vary according to the region of opportunities, the field of activity of the companies and the course of the students.

The study, which analyzed the contracts of internship managed by the company between January 2022 and May 2023, points out that, for undergraduate students, the grant amounts range from R$1,100 to R$2,599.54. Among the areas with the highest values ​​are Agronomy, Computer Science, Pharmacy and Executive Secretariat.

In the case of technical course interns, vacancies are paid between R$800 and R$1,600, with Secretarial, Agribusiness, Chemistry and Mining being the most attractive areas with a scholarship.

Regions and lines of business impact the value of the grant

In addition to the courses, the values ​​can be influenced by the field of activity of the company offering the opportunities. Consultancies and investment banks are the segments in which the average grant amounts stand out the most, with averages of R$ 2614.49 and R$ 2346.22, respectively, followed by the financial, logistics, pharmaceutical industry and distribution sectors , all with average remuneration for interns above BRL 2 thousand

“This result reflects the reality of the labor market in our country, where the high concentration of companies with internship structured is in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. Another point to consider is that the payment of stipend and benefits is higher in these places also due to the higher cost of living”, clarifies Tiago Mavichian, CEO of Companhia de Stages .

Although the law only requires the payment of an allowance and transportation allowance, most companies go further. According to the study HR Vision – Market Overview Internship from Brazil, also conducted by the Company of Stagesin addition to a scholarship, vacancies usually offer benefits such as medical assistance (64%), development track/training (58%), dental assistance (53%), benefits related to mental health (44%), gym/Gympass (39%), parking (33%) and 13th stipend (27%).























