07/02/2024 – 0:01

The price of real estate for sale in the main Brazilian cities reached an average of R$9,020/m² in June. This is the first time that the national average of the index has exceeded the value of R$9,000 for the first time. The information is from the FipeZap index, which takes into account the price of real estate in 50 cities.

The average residential sales price based on information from the sample of residential property advertisements for sale in May/2024 was R$8,967/m². June’s value is the highest since the index began to be calculated, in 2008. A 60m² apartment is costing, on average, R$541,200.

The index recorded an increase of 0.61% in June, a slight slowdown in the index compared to the average price variation in May (+0.74%). At the end of the first half of 2024, the Index accumulated an appreciation of 3.56%. In the last 12 months, the increase was 6.17%.

The city of Balneário Camboriú (SC) has the most expensive m² in Brazil, costing R$ 13,259. In second place comes the city of Itapema, also in Santa Catarina, with R$ 12,962.

João Pessoa (+1.55%); Salvador (+1.54%) and Curitiba (+1.46%) recorded the highest increases in the month.

Check out the list of the 10 most expensive cities in the index:

Balneário Camboriu (SC) – R$ 13,259

Itapema (SC) – R$ 12,962

Vitoria (ES) – R$ 11.34

Florianópolis (SC) – R$ 11,340

Itajai (SC) – R$ 11,107

Sao Paulo (SP) – R$ 11,011

Barueri (SP) – R$ 10,365

Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – R$ 10,101

Curitiba (PR) – R$ 9,989

Brasilia (DF) – R$ 9,181

Taking into account the size of the properties, those with three bedrooms were those that saw the biggest increase in the period (0.71%), followed by those with one bedroom (0.69%), those with two bedrooms (0.57%) and those with three or more bedrooms (0.44%).

Check out the table with the 50 cities with the most expensive m² in Brazil