The average price of new real estate homes in China fell 1.6% in October compared to 2021, according to agency calculations. Reuters🇧🇷 The estimate used data from the China National Bureau of Statistics🇧🇷

The retraction for the 6th consecutive month in the sector is the biggest since August 2015. The data had already fallen 1.5% in September,

The result reflects the real estate crisis caused by the economic restrictions of the “covid zero” adopted by Beijing and the slowdown in the real estate market, which has been experiencing an increase in defaults and the interruption of projects to reduce real estate speculation since 2020.

The data also showed that home sales fell for the 15th straight month, with investment inflows falling at the fastest rate in 32 months.

To reverse the trend of collapse, China announced on Sunday (12.Nov.2022) a rescue package of 16 actions to increase liquidity in the sector, including the extension of loan repayment terms.

However, according to the chief analyst of the real estate agency Centaline🇧🇷 Zhang Dawei, the crisis is still expected to persist until the end of the year.

“It should be noted that the current problem facing the real estate sector is no longer just ownership, but above all economic income expectations”Zhang said.