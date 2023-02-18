The average price of gasoline at filling stations in the country fell 0.2%, to R$ 5.07 per liter, in the week from February 12th to 18th. In the previous week, the price was R$ 5.08. This is, in practice, price stability.

The average price of S-10 diesel fell by 3.5% to R$6.10 per liter in the same period. There was a reduction of 22 cents compared to the average price of last week, which closed at R$ 6.32. The data were published on Friday night, the 17th, by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

In the first week of February, gasoline rose 3%, to R$ 5.12, due to transfers from Petrobras’ 7.4% increase in its refineries as of January 25. In recent weeks, the final price for consumers has been accommodated.

The behavior of anhydrous ethanol, which represents 27% of the gasoline mix, helps curb fuel prices. Input prices fell 2%, to R$ 0.59 per liter this week in São Paulo mills, after three consecutive weekly highs. The measurement is made by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at the USP School of Agriculture (Cepea/Esalq-USP).

In the case of diesel, the drop is directly linked to the reduction of 8.9%, or R$ 0.40, in the price of fuel sold by Petrobras to distributors at the state-owned refineries, which went into effect on February 8.

cooking gas

The average price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, also dropped slightly. The input, widely consumed by the population, repeated the price drop of 0.2% from the previous week, and closed the week at an average price of R$ 107.77, compared to R$ 108 in the previous week.

The movement reinforces the return of cooking gas to the trajectory of light falls, punctually interrupted at the beginning of the month, after seven weekly lows in a row to the final consumer.