High is a reflection of the resumption of collection of the full PIS/Cofins rate by the federal government
The average price of a liter of gasoline rose by R$0.31 at gas stations in the country, reaching R$5.67. The value refers to the week of July 2nd to 8th, according to a survey by the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) released on Friday (7.July.2023).
Read the values and variations recorded this week for gasoline, ethanol and diesel oil:
- Gasoline
- average price per liter: R$5.67;
- high of 5.78% compared to the R$ 5.36 of the previous week.
- ethanol
- average price per liter: R$ 3.93;
- high of 5.08% compared to the R$ 3.74 of the previous week.
- diesel
- average price per liter: R$4.95;
- drop of 0.2% compared to the R$ 4.96 of the previous week.
INCREASE IN TAXES
The rise in the price of gasoline and ethanol at service stations reflects the resumption of charging the full rate of PIS/Cofins by the federal government since June 29th. The return of federal taxes adds to the increase in ICMS, a state tax that has a single rate since June 1st.
The readjustments were below the estimates of companies in the sector. That’s because Petrobras announced a reduction of R$ 0.14 per liter, or 5.3%, in fuel prices at refineries. The new values are in effect from July 1st.
Read too:
#Average #price #gasoline #gas #stations #rises #ANP
Leave a Reply