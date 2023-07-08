High is a reflection of the resumption of collection of the full PIS/Cofins rate by the federal government

The average price of a liter of gasoline rose by R$0.31 at gas stations in the country, reaching R$5.67. The value refers to the week of July 2nd to 8th, according to a survey by the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency) released on Friday (7.July.2023).

Read the values ​​and variations recorded this week for gasoline, ethanol and diesel oil:

Gasoline average price per liter: R$5.67; high of 5.78% compared to the R$ 5.36 of the previous week.

ethanol average price per liter: R$ 3.93; high of 5.08% compared to the R$ 3.74 of the previous week.

diesel average price per liter: R$4.95; drop of 0.2% compared to the R$ 4.96 of the previous week.



INCREASE IN TAXES

The rise in the price of gasoline and ethanol at service stations reflects the resumption of charging the full rate of PIS/Cofins by the federal government since June 29th. The return of federal taxes adds to the increase in ICMS, a state tax that has a single rate since June 1st.

The readjustments were below the estimates of companies in the sector. That’s because Petrobras announced a reduction of R$ 0.14 per liter, or 5.3%, in fuel prices at refineries. The new values ​​are in effect from July 1st.

