High is close to what was expected by the Ministry of Finance with the re-encumbrance of fuels, which started on March 1st

The average price of a liter of gasoline increased by 6% in the last week (5.Mar to 10.Mar). The data from ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) were released this Friday (10.Mar.2023). see the full of the worksheet (319 KB).

Regular gasoline now costs R$5.57. The value represents an increase of R$0.32 compared to the previous week. The maximum price found at gas stations was R$7.19 in the states of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul.

The price of ethanol has also increased. Up 2%, fuel reached R$3.88.

The value of diesel was the only one that decreased. The drop was from R$5.93 to R$5.91, a decrease of 0.33%.

Reinstatement

On March 1st, the increase in gasoline and ethanol prices began to take effect. The change made the charge of PIS (Social Integration Program)/Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) on gasoline to be R$ 0.47 per liter. Ethanol will be re-charged at R$ 0.02 per liter.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Export Tax on crude oil is set up to offset losses. The new rates on fuels will give the government R$ 22.3 billion. The effect to be felt by the consumer would be R$ 0.34 for gasoline. It will be valid for 4 months, until June.