From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/21/2023 – 15:23

According to the survey carried out by the Brazilian Supermarket Association (Abras), the Christmas dinner price this year is 8.9% higher than in 2022; A basket with 10 Christmas items costs, on the national average, R$294.75. It is made up of Christmas birds, olive oil, a box of chocolates, sparkling wine, loin, panettone, ham, turkey, cider and tenders.

“Typical dishes involve expensive products to prepare, such as cod and shrimp. If we take into account that 50.9% of the current minimum wage is spent on food outside of festive seasons, when shopping for dinner, the expense is tripled”, ponders Antônio Sá, professor and founding partner of Amicci, a technology company for retail.

In this scenario, knowing how to make smart purchases is essential. Amicci and Daki, an on-demand market and essentials app, have prepared a complete guide for those who want to make their Christmas dinner cheaper.

Bet on more economical products

Own brands are a good alternative, as they are up to 20% cheaper. A NielsenIQ survey shows that one in three Brazilian families prefer products from an exclusive portfolio. “The big focus is on quality control, with a system that analyzes standards following defined parameters, ensuring that the best items are included in the composition. Subsequently, tests are still carried out to maintain the same level of quality. In response to this, retailers, industries and distributors are investing in their own brands”, explains Sá.

Plan ahead

Anticipation is the secret to a more economical supper. By planning recipes in advance, it is possible to identify more affordable alternatives to traditional dishes, in addition to taking advantage of the best offers and avoiding the stress and rush of the end of the year. To give you an idea, according to a survey carried out by Meta – E-Commerce Brasil, in 2023, 32% of consumers started planning their purchases more than 60 days in advance, an increase of 5% compared to 2022.

Search for prices

Researching before making purchases allows you to find more advantageous prices, but also allows consumers to enjoy a more relaxing and pleasurable festive period. Using the internet when choosing products and organizing dinner offers practicality and product diversity.

Use discount coupons if you buy online

Another important point is that, at this time of year, many companies offer discount coupons. This way, it is possible to further reduce dinner costs. To get an idea of ​​how the initiative has moved the economy on festive dates, according to a survey carried out by Cuponomia, a company that brings together discount and cashback coupons for the largest marketplaces and e-commerces on the market, the profit generated by coupons exceeded R$10 billion in 2022.

What to prepare?

“Creating an ideal supper can vary according to personal preferences, dietary restrictions and the number of people who will be served. Here is a general suggestion for a Christmas or New Year dinner, considering economy, variety and practicality”, chef de cuisine at Combrasil Fernanda Ferreira.

To avoid waste or missing anything on the table, it is worth calculating 200-250g of protein per person. The number of side dishes may vary, but a good average is to calculate 100-150g for each side dish/person.

With the network's average prices World Supermarketssee below some items that can make a difference in saving dinner:

Starter: Pates and antipasti (More economical alternative)

Chicken pate, Tuna pate, Eggplant caponata, Zucchini appetizer

Tuna in pieces Gomes da Costa Various Types 170g 8.95

Robinson Crusoe grated tuna Various Types 170g 6.75

Liza Mayonnaise 450g 5.99

Roasted turkey or Chester in orange sauce

Side dishes: rice with almonds, farofa with caramelized onions, sautéed vegetables

Seasoned Chester Bird Traditional Perdigão/Olive oil and herbs Kg 28.99

Perdigão Seasoned Turkey Kg 27.99

Sadia Supreme Seasoned Bird kg 22.99

Roast pork loin with rosemary sauce (More economical alternative)

Side dishes: Rice with raisins, Farofa, potato gratin

Good Taste Farofa Various types 900g 14.20

Drinks

Red and white wine (To accompany the meal)

Portuguese wine Casal Mor Bairrada 750 ml – 24.80

Les Calandiéres French Rosé Wine 750ml – 39.90

Monte Blanco Chilean Wine 750 ml – 22.50

Italian Wine Amerigo Vespucci or Dell'Emilia Gocce Di Vita Lambrusco 750 ml – 25.50

Portuguese Wine Velharia Reserva 750 ml – 33.80

Sparkling wine