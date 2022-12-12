The duel between Charles Leclerc And Sergio Perez for the second position in the championship standings it was perhaps one of the main reasons of interest in the final part of a Formula 1 season which had by now certified its main verdicts. In fact, the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles were won by a large margin over the end of the championship from Max Verstappen and from Red Bull. In the end, the Ferrari standard bearer prevailed by just three points in the race for the platonic title of world vice-champion, finishing second in the final race in Abu Dhabi just ahead of Perez. But looking at the average yield held by every driver during the championship, it turns out that, albeit by a trifle, Perez’s figure was slightly better than that of his Monegasque rival.

In fact, Formula 1 has published the ranking drawn up on the basis of the average placement obtained by each driver in the races held this year and several surprises have emerged. The best was obviously Max Verstappen, capable – as an average figure, of course – of closing every race completed in 2022 in second position. The peculiarity of this count is precisely this: only completed tenders are taken into account by the drivers and therefore in some cases a high number of retirements can paradoxically help, because the number of placements to be taken into account to arrive at the average value is reduced.

The top-10 of this particular ranking actually mirrors that of the World Cup, but with some differences: the first is precisely the one that concerns Leclerc. The Monegasque had an average placement of 3.22, one decimal worse than that of Perez, capable of stopping at 3.21. The other Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, made a leap forward compared to the actual position obtained in the championship. In fact, in the average tally of results under the checkered flag, the Spaniard is firmly ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell, who instead beat him on points.

Also worth mentioning is cComparison inside the Alpine box, result throughout the year the most balanced between teammates. The rider Esteban Ocon prevailed in the official standings. Counting only the matches finished by both, however, it is Alonso who has had the highest average position. The Spaniard closed the year with an average eighth place, while Ocon’s figure is 8.20. Instead, the two were the ‘prawn’ Haas, which with the average calculation of the positions fall to the penultimate and third from last place in the ranking, ahead of only Nicholas Latifi.