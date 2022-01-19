RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the highly transmissible variant Ômicron has pushed the 7-day average of infections in Brasilia to the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from state health departments.

The 7-day moving average reached 99,974 on Wednesday, after 204,854 new cases were reported in 24 hours — a new daily record since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The average jumped more than 700% in two weeks, from 12,467 on January 5th to almost 100,000 this Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed infections in the country stands at 23,416,748 and experts warn of underreporting in the country due to the lack of tests, which has worsened with the advancement of Ômicron in recent weeks.

The increase in the average number of cases, however, is not reflected in the death statistics, since the country’s vaccination rate is advanced, in addition to the Ômicron apparently being less lethal than previous variants.

The average number of deaths in 7 days stood at 212 on Wednesday, much lower than the peak of 3,124 reached in April last year, according to the Covid data panel of the National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass).

Still, the new death rate is the highest since early December, according to Conass data.

The Ômicron variant has also caused upheavals in several sectors of the economy and forced states and municipalities to re-establish restrictive measures in an attempt to avoid a new collapse in the health system.

(By Pedro Fonseca; Edited by Alexandre Caverni and Aluísio Alves)

