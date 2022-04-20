From March 28 to April 18, average mortgage rates in Russia fell by 3-4% for key banks. This was announced to Izvestia on Wednesday, April 20, by Roman Rodiontsev, director of the project consulting department, director of the Est-a-Tet secondary real estate sales office.

On March 28, the average level of rates under standard programs of 22 major banks represented in the mortgage lending market was 21.23%, taking into account programs that significantly limit the range of potential borrowers, and 22.33%, excluding special programs, he said.

According to him, on April 18, the minimum rate under the standard program was 13.5% (Dom.RF), the average for the same pool of banks was 18.4%.

“Thus, over 3 weeks, rates have decreased by an average of 3-4% for key banks,” the expert emphasized.

Today, mortgages are available for new buildings under the state program at 12%. But in a number of banks this program starts from 9.99%, Rodiontsev pointed out. He noted the need to clarify the conditions and objects to which it applies, however, according to him, there is a noticeable improvement in the situation with the availability of a mortgage product.

On April 18, Anton Orlov, director of the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Politics, sent an appeal to the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, in which he proposed to abolish fines for late payments on mortgage loans by the end of this year. He noted that under the conditions of Western sanctions imposed since the end of February in Russia, families with mortgage loans have become one of the vulnerable groups of the population.

On April 15, it was reported that the interest of Russians in mortgage loans began to fall. Thus, the share of mortgage consultations in Russia in April decreased by 38% compared to March. At the same time, already in March, Russians were interested in mortgage loans by 27% less than in February, the federal company “Etazhi” added.