According to De Hypotheker, this indicates that the housing market seems to be gradually recovering despite the rise in mortgage interest rates. For example, the housing supply increased sharply, because 29 percent more homes were put up for sale in the second quarter than in the previous quarter. Due to the higher transfer tax, home buyers also have less competition from investors and more rental properties are being put up for sale.

The upturn in the housing market is also reflected in the number of mortgage applications, reports De Hypotheker. In the first quarter of this year an increase of 12 percent was visible compared to the previous quarter and this continued in the second quarter (plus 17 percent).

"First-time buyers in particular get more perspective on a home," thinks Menno Luiten, commercial director of De Hypotheker. Still, he says, there is reason for caution. There is currently a shortage of more than 390,000 homes, an increase of almost 20 percent compared to a year ago.

