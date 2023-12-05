admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/12/2023 – 10:39

Amid the process of Selic falling, the average interest rate on free credit showed a slight reduction in October compared to September. The percentage went from 43.3% to 42.2% per year, the Central Bank reported this Tuesday, 5th. In the tenth month of 2022, the rate was also at the same value, 42.2%.

For individuals, the average interest rate on free credit fell, from 57.3% to 55.4% per year from September to October.

In the corporate segment, the rate remained at 22.8% between the two months.

Overdraft

Among the main lines of free credit for individuals, special checks stand out, the rate of which fell between September and October, from 133.9% per year to 126.6% per year. In personal credit, the rate went from 41.9% to 41.1% per year.

Since 2018, banks have been offering installments for overdraft debts. The option is valid for debts exceeding R$200. In January 2020, the BC began to apply a limitation on special check interest, at 8% per month (151.82% per year).

Vehicles

Data released this Tuesday by the Central Bank also showed that, for the purchase of vehicles, interest rates went from 26.0% per year in September to 26.2% in October.

Interest on total credit

The average interest rate on total credit, which includes free and targeted operations (with resources from savings and BNDES), went from 30.5% per year in September to 29.7% per year in October. In the tenth month of 2022, it was at 30.1%.

ICC

The Credit Cost Indicator (ICC) fell 0.3 percentage points in October compared to September, at 22.1% per year. The percentage reflects the volume of interest paid, in reais, by consumers and companies in the month, considering the entire stock of operations, divided by the stock itself.

In practice, the indicator reflects the average interest rate actually paid by Brazilians in credit operations contracted in the past and still in progress.

