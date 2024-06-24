Prices of owner-occupied homes continue to rise and reached a new record in May. That turns out on Monday from numbers from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) and the Land Registry. On average, a house cost 445,430 euros in May, which is 8.6 percent higher than in the same month a year earlier.

The previous peak was in July 2022, when a house was 1.8 percent less expensive than in May of this year, according to Statistics Netherlands. Not only is the house price increasing, the number of transactions also increased. More than 17,500 transactions took place in May, 16.5 percent more than in 2023.

The Dutch Central Bank expects that the average house price will continue to rise in the coming years. At the beginning of June, DNB published its spring estimate. It shows that the price is expected to rise by almost 6 percent in 2024, and increase by 4 percent in the next two years.

