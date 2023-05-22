At 401,374 euros, the average price of an owner-occupied home in the Netherlands was 4.4 percent lower last April than in the same month a year earlier. This is evident from figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Monday. In March, it was still a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to the same month in 2022.

Read also: House prices have fallen again. But it is far from a buyer’s market



The average price of resold (existing) owner-occupied homes already fell by 8.2 percent on an annual basis in the first three months of 2023. That was the biggest drop in ten years. The number of homes sold in the first four months of 2023 is significantly lower than in January to April in 2022: 53,253. That is 11 percent less than in 2022. Just under 13,000 homes changed hands in April.

The drop means good news for home seekers and bad news for sellers. Houses are also on the market for longer and massive outbidding seems to be a thing of the past. The Dutch Association of Real Estate Agents announced last April that the buyer’s market, in which supply and demand are in balance, has not yet returned. But buyers do have it easier than in 2021, the lowest point for buyers.