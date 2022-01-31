Despite the positive balance of job creation in 2021, the average salary for hiring in formal jobs has shrunk for the first time in 5 years. The average real admission salary was BRL 1,921.19 last year, against BRL 2,000.26 in 2020.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), there was a real reduction of R$ 79.07, or 3.95%, in the average salary. This has not happened in Brazil for formal jobs since 2016.

In December, however, the average admission salary rose to R$1,793.34. In comparison with November, the real increase was R$ 1.51, which corresponds to an increase of 0.08%. In comparison with December 2020, the value had a real drop of R$ 115.85 or 6.07%. At the time, the average salary was R$ 1,909.19.

Regarding job creation, Brazil generated 2,730,597 job vacancies with a formal contract. During the year, 20,699,802 admissions and 17,969,205 dismissals were recorded. The month of December registered a retraction of 265,811 jobs. The number derives from a total of 1,703,721 dismissals and 1,437,910 admissions.

The stock of formal jobs in the country, the total amount of active CLT contracts, in December, stood at 41,289,692 contracts, which, according to the ministry, represents a drop of 0.64% compared to the previous month.

Data by sector

In the year, the balance of 2.7 million jobs had its biggest contribution in the service sector, with 1,226,026 jobs created. There were 9,284,923 admissions compared to 8,058,897 dismissals.

The commerce sector added another 643,754 jobs (4,889,494 admissions and 4,245,740 dismissals), while the Industry generated 475,141 new jobs (3,352,363 admissions and 2,877,222 dismissals) in 2021.

Construction activities created 244,755 jobs (2,017,403 admissions and 1,772,648 dismissals), while agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture had 140,927 new jobs with formal contracts (1,155,619 admissions and 1,014,692 dismissals).

