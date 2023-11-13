The TAR of Lazio canceled the “fuel decree”issued by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy on March 31st, which established theobligation to communicate the average price by the operators.

Average fuel price and TAR

In rejecting the average fuel price, the TAR accepted the appeal presented by Fe.Gi.Ca. (Federation of Fuel and Related Plant Managers), FIGISC (Italian Federation of Road Fuel Installation Managers), and by other operators against the decree which imposed the display and updating of the average price starting from August 1st.

There is no longer an obligation to display the sign with the average price of fuel according to the TAR of Lazio.

According to them, such obligations were “disproportionate, unfairly distressing and unreasonable”creating a unequal treatment unjustified between fuel distributors and other economic operators under free competition. The TAR declared that the decree, being a regulatory source, violated the procedural rules for its adoption, lacking both prior communication to the President of the Council of Ministers and the prior opinion of the State Council.

The Government is appealing the TAR ruling

According to these reasons, therefore, there would seem to be a defect of form but not of substance. To resolve the situation, the Government intends to appeal the TAR’s decision to the State Council.

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has appointed theState Attorney’s Office to present an immediate appeal with request for suspension of the effects of the TAR ruling.

The Ministry states that the TAR’s decision is limited to procedural issues and does not question the obligation established by law for the exposure of the price cartel.

The Government decree according to the TAR is flawed in form but not in substance

According to the Ministry, the rule on displaying the average regional price of fuel has proven its effectiveness despite the geopolitical turbulence, with Italy recording lower prices and a stable gross distribution margin compared to other large European countries. The Government claims that the average price protects the rights of consumers and service operators.

