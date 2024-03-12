Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2024 – 16:55

The average freight price per kilometer traveled ended the month of February at R$6.29, a decrease of 1.10% compared to January, according to an analysis of the Edenred Repom Freight Index (IFR). The drop, according to the analysis, is due to the low variation in diesel during the period measured, with an increase of just 0.05%, according to the Edenred Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL).

The director of Edenred Repom, Vinicios Fernandes, highlights the delay in the soybean pre-harvest period compared to last year, and says that there is not a large flow of this product on the market. Therefore, the impact on shipping prices tends to be lower until the scenario changes.

“At the beginning of the year, we registered an increase in the flow of commodities linked to civil construction, such as iron, copper, steel, stones, crushed stone, mastics and cement. This is a result of the heated scenario in the works and civil construction sector, as projected by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (Cbic)”, comments the director.

He adds that these items impacted the price of freight in February, but even so, other factors such as fuel and the failure of the soybean harvest ended up pulling the final price down.