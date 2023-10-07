Agency research shows that the sales value of gasoline and ethanol also fell slightly

The average price of diesel sold in Brazil was R$6.07 last week, shows research by ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel Agency) released this Friday (6.Oct.2023). It was the first drop in 9 weeks and comes after staying at R$6.10 for 3 consecutive weeks.

The maximum cost of fuel this year was R$6.41, on January 7th. The highest average prices were recorded in Acre (R$ 7.08), Ceará (R$ 6.56) and Rondônia (6.54).

Regular gasoline had an average price of R$5.77. Even though it was high and close to the year’s maximum (R$5.88), it was the 6th week in a row with a slight drop in value. Compared to the beginning of the year, the price of gasoline has increased by 12.7%.

In the ANP’s 1st weekly balance in 2023, fuel was sold for R$5.12. This last week, the highest average sales values ​​were recorded in Acre (R$ 6.76), Amazonas (R$ 6.53) and Rondônia (R$ 6.49).

The average price of ethanol fell slightly, dropping from R$3.64 to R$3.62.

The tendency is for prices to continue rising until the end of the year, given the cuts in oil production in Saudi Arabia and Russia. The scenario should be worsened by the appreciation of the Brent barrel on the international market, which puts pressure on the Petrobras.

Brazil imports around 25% of the diesel consumed domestically. As Petrobras’ new pricing policy does not fully follow the external scenario, a gap is created between domestic prices and international prices, making imports difficult.

Russia, due to international sanctions due to the war with Ukraine, had been exporting at lower prices to several countries, including Brazil. This fact contributed to the fact that the price of fuel was not higher. However, it announced temporary restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline last week.

It can be said that the slight drop in the price of diesel is due to the National Congress not having voted to Provisional Measure 1,175, which had partially re-encumbered diesel and biodiesel with PIS and Cofins. Due to the MP not voting, the rates will be reset until December 31, 2023.