Health confirms 103 new deaths from the disease in 24 hours; moving average returns to bullish trend

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) 103 deaths from covid-19 registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 665,319 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The average number of deaths from covid, which has again shown an upward trend, is at 113 – above 100 5 days ago.

13,525 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 30,741,811 confirmed diagnoses.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.