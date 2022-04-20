Saúde confirms 36,750 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours; moving average is at 14,445

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) 263 deaths from covid-19 registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 662,414 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

36,750 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 30,311,969 confirmed diagnoses.

The moving average of cases is at 14,445, the number has been below 20,000 for a week.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.