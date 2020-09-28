Highlights: Increase in average age of people in India

However, India is still 30 years behind compared to China

The average age of the country’s people is 69.4 years, China is 76.7 years

Japanese people have the highest average age

new Delhi

The average age of people in the country has increased in the last decade and has increased by 0.4 years to 69.4 years. However, where India has just reached the average age, China reached there 3 decades ago i.e. in 1990. The average age in China is 76.7 years. Not only this, India’s neighboring Bangladesh and Nepal are also ahead in terms of average age. According to the data, the average age of women is higher than men in India.

According to the latest sample registration system (SRS) data of the Registrar General’s Office, the average age of the people of India has increased to 69.4 years in 2014-18. Explain that during 1970-75, the average age of the people of India was just 49.7 years.

Where India is now, China reached there only in 1990

As far as China is concerned, it reached India’s position in 1990 itself. That is, in 1990 itself, the average age of Chinese people reached 69.4 years. Let me tell you that there is a conflict between India and China at this time in Ladakh. The armies of both countries are face to face.

Different Average Age in Different States

However, according to the data, the average age is also different in different states and genders of the country. The average age of men living in rural areas of Chhattisgarh is less than 63 years, whereas the average age of women living in urban areas of Himachal Pradesh is around 81 years. That is, a difference of about 18 years.



Then 3 years of age increases

If the boy or girl survives till the first year of birth, then their average age increases by about 3 years. Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country, has the highest neonatal mortality (43), with an average age increase of 4.4 years after the completion of one year of birth of a boy or girl.

Higher average age of urban women

The average age of women living in urban areas of the country is the highest among all states except Kerala and Uttarakhand. In Kerala and Uttarakhand, women living in rural areas live more. The average age of women living in urban areas is the highest in Jammu and Kashmir (86.2 years).

Average age of women is more than men

Except Bihar and Jharkhand, the average age of women in the country is more than that of men. However, this is not the case in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Bangladesh and Nepal also ahead of India!

India’s neighboring countries Bangladesh and Nepal are also ahead in terms of average age. According to the UN Human Development Report 2019, the average age of people of Bangladesh is 72.1 years while the average age of people of Nepal is 70.5 years.