We all associate Nintendo as a brand for the whole family. However the switch It has been a success on a global level, since the age range of the users of this console is extensive. In this way, the Japanese company has shared a graph that makes clear the age of the average players they have.

As part of the financial report for the second quarter of the current year, Nintendo shared a graph revealing that children are not the largest audience for the Switch. Instead, it is the players between 20 and 25 years old who predominate.

It is interesting to see that even the margin greater than 30 years is greater than what we find between 10 and 20 years. Although children are an important part of the more than 114 million users, it is also true that adults enjoy much more of the offers that we find on this console.

In related topics, Nintendo talks about the possible price increase of the Switch. Similarly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is already the best-selling game in Japanese history.

Editor’s note:

Although we always associate Nintendo with children, the Switch has made it clear that this is no longer the case. The largest number of gamers are adults who can not only enjoy new offerings on the console, but also relive their childhood through classic games on Switch Online.

Via: Nintendo