The average age of councilors is 46.9 years; the age range of candidates has been increasing since 2000, according to the TSE

For the first time, the average age of candidates for mayor exceeded 50 years. In these elections, the average is 50.8. This is the oldest age group among candidates for office in this election. The average age among candidates for city councilor is 46.9 years and for candidates in general, 47.2 years. The data comes from a survey by Poder360 based on data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The age range of candidates for all positions has increased since the 2000 elections. Among mayors, the average has grown by 3 years. Council members have aged a little more: 4.1 years.

The data refers to the application records available on TSE Open Data Portal this Friday (16.Aug.2023) at 8:30 am.

The deadline for registering candidates was on Thursday (15 August), but updates can still be made related to, for example, challenges to candidacy and candidates who request registration in court.

The survey considered the age on the date of inauguration of candidates in ordinary elections each year.

OLDER PARTIES

THE PCB is the party with the oldest candidates, with an average of 49.7 years. Next is the PSTUwith an average of 49.5 years. Since the last municipal elections, PRD was the party that grew the most. The general age range went from 34 to 46.8 years.

On the other hand, the UPa party founded more recently in Brazil, has rejuvenated. The average age is 36. It was 36.6 in 2020 – the first election in which it ran.

PT GETS OLD

The average age of those who will run for municipal office by PT (Workers’ Party) is 48.6 years old in 2024 – an average aging of 2.3 years. In 2000, it was 40.6 years. In other words, in the last 24 years, they have aged 8 years.

Here is the average age of PT members each year: