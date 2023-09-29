Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 21:48

The city of São Paulo must have exclusive blue lanes for motorcycles on eight more avenues by January 2024. Among them, Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in the south zone, Sumaré, in the west, and do Estado, which connects the center to ABC region. The announcement was made by City Hall on the afternoon of this Thursday, 28th.

The Blue Belt project, implemented in the city just over a year and a half ago, is now present on two avenues: 23 de Maio, between Praça da Bandeira and the Jorge João Saad Road Complex, and Bandeirantes, between Marginal Pinheiros and the Ministro Aliomar Baleeiro Viaduct.

Now, the plan is to extend the blue strip to another 71 kilometers of avenues. “Today we have 23 kilometers (of Blue Belt) and no deaths,” said the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The project was recognized by the Senatran Award (National Traffic Secretariat) 2022.

According to City Hall, the authorization granted by Senatran covers two fronts for expanding the pilot project. The first concerns the extension of the deadline for expanding the blue lane of the North-South corridor. Currently, the blue strip of the corridor totals 5.5 km in length. With the extension of the implementation deadline, another 7 km will be signposted.

This first front comprises avenues such as Santos Dumont (from Ponte das Bandeiras), Tiradentes, Prestes Maia and, at the other end, Rubem Berta (until Av. Indianópolis) and Moreira Guimarães (until Vd. João Julião da Costa Aguiar) – last month, the then director of the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), Jair de Souza Dias, was fired from his position after missing the deadline to implement the Blue Belt on these roads.

The second front to expand the blue lane concerns the implementation of the pilot project on eight other road axes in the city, totaling another 64 kilometers of blue lane. With the approval, works should begin in the next few hours, according to City Hall.

“For us, motorcyclists, motorcycle couriers and delivery drivers, it is recognition from the public authorities”, he told the Estadão Gilberto Almeida, CEO of SindimotoSP, an entity that represents motorcyclists. In total, 1.3 million motorcycles circulate continuously throughout the city, according to data from City Hall.

What new routes will be considered?

– Avenida Sumaré, in the west zone (6.8 km);

– Avenida das Nações Unidas, in the south zone (7 km in both directions);

– Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in the south zone (9.2 km);

– Zaki Narchi Avenues, in the north zone (3.6 km);

– Avenida Luiz Dumont Villares, in the north zone (5 km);

– Avenida Miguel Yunes, in the south zone (4 km);

– Avenida do Estado, central region (8.2 km);

– Avenida Jacu-Pêssego (Nova Trabalhadores), in the east zone (20.2 km).

This Thursday, City Hall handed Senatran a new request for authorization to expand the pilot project. The request is for the implementation of an additional 120 kilometers. Among the roads included are Avenida Santos Dumont (section of the north zone) and Elevado Pres. João Goulart, Minhocão (center). The objective is to consolidate a 200-kilometer Blue Belt network in the capital.

At the beginning of this year, as shown by the Estadão, City Hall said it was considering creating exclusive lanes for motorcycles on the Tietê and Pinheiros marginal roads. For now, however, there is no plan to implement the project in these two ways. “Our pre-study was sent to the State,” said the mayor. “It depends on their analysis and approval.”

Present at the event, the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, did not rule out taking the project to other cities. “We already have a good set of data about the good performance of the Blue Belt here in São Paulo, despite the fact that the program is still small,” said Filho. “It is operating today at approximately 10% of what it will operate in the next 24 months.”

The idea, according to him, is to carry out a “longer-lasting and more widespread” study on the Blue Belt experience by the end of next year. “This will certainly enable Senatran to defend measures like this for large cities. Or for all cities”, added the minister.

What is the exclusive blue belt for motorcycles?

The blue band is a safety sign for motorcycles whose objective is to organize the space shared between cars and motorcycles, as defined by the Traffic Engineering Company. According to the City Hall, the rate of use of the Blue Belt by motorcyclists is high: approximately 80% on Avenida 23 de Maio and 90% on the Avenida dos Bandeirantes axis.

Research carried out by the CET Department of Education and Research showed that 96.9% of motorcyclists interviewed perceived the Blue Belt project as beneficial for mobility, 2.1% said no and 1% did not respond. Drivers’ perception as a beneficial project for the city is 87.3%; 7.6% responded that they did not find the initiative beneficial and 5.1% did not respond to the questions.