07/31/2023

The City of São Paulo plans to include Avenida São João, in the center of the capital, in the Open Streets Program, transforming a section of the road exclusively for cyclists and pedestrians on weekends. The model is already adopted on Avenida Paulista and Minhocão.

According to a preliminary study carried out by technicians from the Municipality, the measure has the potential to stimulate tourism and trade in the region. The City Hall says that residents and traders in the surrounding area have already shown themselves to be favorable, and a new public hearing on the subject is scheduled for the morning of this Monday, 31st.

Based on a proposal presented by the Associação Pró-Centro SP, the Municipal Department of Urbanism and Licensing (SMUL) foresees that Ruas Abertas da São João will cover the stretch that goes from Elevado Presidente João Goulart (Minhocão) to Largo Paiçandu. The area includes squares, restaurants and museums.

“The project can bring new companies and new stores to the Center, attracting businessmen and shopkeepers. It is important for São João to become a model for the rehabilitation of the region’s streets, resuming its vocation as a center for commerce and gastronomy, showing that in addition to cultural recovery there is also commercial potential in the region”, considers Odivaldo Sousa, Director of Administration of the Pro-Center.

The National Association of Restaurants is also in favor of the measure. “The center was experiencing a boom in restaurants, with new chefs, before the pandemic. It is an opportunity to resume this”, says the director of the entity, Rodrigo Alves, also citing the good return presented to commerce with the adoption of Ruas Abertas on Avenida Paulista.