Perfumerías Avenida drew on experience to lift their seventh title in the Endesa Femenina League. The Salamanca team had reached their 15th consecutive league final and faced a debutant Valencia, but that has made them sweat the fat drop throughout the season. Until this game, 2-2 in their matches that had been resolved by an average of 2 points and although in the fifth the Avenida finished 15th above (76-61), it is a misleading result: the triples and few minutes of exception from Bella Alarie in the last quarter they left the title in Salamanca.

And that Valencia Basket took command first. Rebecca Allen scored a triple to put the Taronja team up seven (2-9, min. 4), but the Perfumerías signed a partial 10-2 to get ahead of Hayes’ hand (12-11, min. 7), who shortly after committed his second foul. Those of Julián Burgos closed the first quarter with a slight advantage (23-20), but Avenida chained three triples in a row (two by Leo Rodríguez and one by Hayes) to revolutionize the game. Maite Cazorla, also from the 6.75 line, set the maximum for Avenida in this first part (37-28, min. 15). But after that, the home team had a much harder time scoring.

And how things are. Valencia had the option of drawing or taking the lead, after Hof’s unsportsmanlike attack on Trahan-Davis, who had scored his basket (48-46), but three possessions later the Avenida had placed ten up (56-46), after chaining two triples (Cazorla and Katie Samuelson) and a Milic basket.

In the last round, Bella Alaire began to feel comfortable in the paint (11 points in that quarter) and Silvia Domínguez finished the final with a triple (72-55, min. 37). There was time for little else. Valencia struggled to cut back by adding three at a time and Avenida depleting each possession. And so it was impossible for taronja …

But defeat in the end does not overshadow a historic season in the capital of Segura. In three years, Valencia Basket has gone from playing at home in a promotion phase to the Women’s League to contesting the final of this competition. Growth is going well and his project has spiced up a basketball that was dominated by Spar Girona and Perfumerías Avenida . Furthermore, competitiveness in the Endesa Women’s League has grown so much that Valencia has taken less time to debut in Europe (this year’s Eurocup) than in Spain, where it has played two finals and lost both (the Cup against Girona and this League against Avenida).

And what about the Avenida, almost the king of this competition. With their seventh title, the charro team equals CREF Madrid in the table and is within reach of Ros Casares (8). Seen what has been seen, it will be a matter of time before it exceeds him. Meanwhile, the team will sleep tonight in seventh heaven …