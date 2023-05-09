Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 00:39



Raised flagstones and curbs worn by the passage of pedestrians and time. That was how the avenue that Torrevieja has dedicated to the prestigious Madrid doctor Gregorio Marañón had until today. The City Council has executed in recent months a renovation of all the sidewalks. Some works that the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, considered finished yesterday. The action in the central avenue has covered some 350 square meters of new sidewalk and has consisted of the demolition of the curb, pavement and existing concrete slab. It has also been used to renew the network to improve rainwater drainage and the placement of overflow manholes.

A reform that, defends Dolón, “rethinks this pedestrian itinerary and makes it more accessible for pedestrians and vehicles at the entrances to the garages.” In this sense, a new prefabricated concrete curb and a new prefabricated cobblestone paving in stony gray color and the tactile warning and directional paving in red color have been placed, to provide accessibility. Fences have even been put up to prevent falls along the itinerary.