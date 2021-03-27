One year after the start of the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commercial area that is still most affected is that of the Buenos Aires Center. With offices that operate remotely by teleworking and without local or foreign tourism, the movement of people is minimal.

A sample of the situation is the axis of the Avenida de Mayo. According to the merchants, half of the businesses had to close, lcurrent activity does not exceed 30%, so many locals are heading for bankruptcy.

Manuel Novo, president of the Asociación Amigos de Avenida de Mayo and secretary of commerce of FECOBA, assures that “one cannot speak of the past or the present” and that the plan to recover the area is based on “own experiences and others obtained through research and analysis of how they recovered from the crises and how other big cities in the world do it today ”.

“We can only converting ourselves into a new and modern district that it maintains all heritage, cultural and historical values ​​adapted to this new reality ”, summarizes Novo, who presented a 10-point plan to find a way out of the crisis.

10 key points

one) Decree by necessity and urgency the commercial emergency in the area.

two) Set up a crisis table with the participation of national authorities and the City, with the participation of neighbors, merchants, professionals and entrepreneurs who prove they are in the area. Add the unions that represent the jobs at risk.

3) Establish priorities for action in order to avoid new business closures.

4) Allow free movement and parking throughout the area for the duration of the commercial emergency.

5) Make decree 624/2020 more flexible, which places the most affected establishments in the area in a commercial bankruptcy situation.

Picket and traffic cut on Avenida de Mayo and 9 de Julio. Photo: Juano Tesone

6) Prohibit all traffic cuts in the area for the duration of the health emergency.

7) Restore the operation of all state offices in the area, complying with health protocols.

8) Reduction of all debts generated by the closure of establishments in the affected area.

9) Incentives for the generation of new ventures and employment.

10) Transform the affected area into districts that include permanent residential housing, together with multiple uses that allow the development of commercial, professional and cultural activities.