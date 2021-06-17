It may be that one day Colonel Diaz it is called avenida Charly García. And perhaps the first step has been taken by the artist Tian firpo, that on the terrace of the building where the musician has lived since the 80s he painted a mural in which, in addition to incorporating what for him should be the urban nomenclature of that street, there is a giant keyboard and a sheet music.

Firpo published images and a video that accompanies this note on his twitter account @tianfirpo. From the air you can see his work on the terrace of what he considers “one of the most emblematic and iconic buildings of national music, in the Palermo neighborhood “.

The department of García, in Colonel Díaz and Santa Fe, was the scene of memorable essays and reports published in newspapers and magazines. And according to what Firpo says on his social network account, the project to paint the mural began to take shape in January.

The mural was his own idea and that of Marcelo Ferrán, who lives in the building.

“We have been friends with Marcelo for a long time. When he came up with the idea, we took about two months to project it. He had never painted a terrace,” Firpo tells Clarion. Then they made a digital presentation that brought him closer to Mecha, García’s girlfriend, who chose not to tell the musician to surprise him. Until this Thursday night, Charly had not seen the mural.

Not far from Charly’s house, in Soler and Coronel Díaz, Firpo had left his mark on the shutters of the shops in the area, at the request of the owners of the premises. For this reason, that part of Palermo was transformed into “the corner of music”, due to the murals with portraits of Luis Alberto Spinetta, Mercedes Sosa, Sandro, Gilda and María Elena Walsh, among others.

The first blind he painted was a portrait of Garcia himself, wearing sunglasses and long hair.

Av. Charly García. In Coronel Díaz and Santa Fe, where the musician lives, an artist painted a 9×7 meter mural and asked to change the name of the avenue.

“In January of this year, when the project came up, I was painting Federico Moura, which curiously was born on the same day and year (October 23, 1951) as the protagonist of this mural, “says Firpo on Twitter, adding that the original idea was Marcelo Ferrán, who during his quarantine” spent long afternoons sheltering in its terrace, which is also that of Charly García “.

Another piece of information provided by the author: “The initiative took off after several meetings, and the first day of the survey we met the Master in the elevator. Good sign, we thought. “

The work measures 9×7 meters. The keyboard, according to Firpo, “is a replica of the Oberheim used to record Going from bed to living room, in 1982 “. And the score that is seen on the edge that separates the terrace from the eaves of the building is from the introduction of the theme that gives its name to the building. first solo album de García, after having been part of Sui Generis, PorSuiGieco, The Bird Making Machine and Seru Giran.

“The idea that Coronel Díaz Avenue becomes a Av. Charly García, as Charly himself proposed, in some notes “, says Firpo, adding:” The intention of the mural is drive that change. “

Charly García Avenue.

This project began to take shape in January, from one of the most emblematic and iconic buildings of national music, in the Palermo neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/pi71mEhwUs – tian firpo (@tianfirpo) June 17, 2021

The publication on social networks was replicated throughout the afternoon of this Thursday with the hashtag #avcharlygarcia.

What does the Buenos Aires law say about the nomenclature of streets? That “in no case should streets or public places be designated with names of people before ten (10) years have elapsed since his death, their forced disappearance or the historical events that they are trying to honor have happened “.

Regardless of what happens in the future, the building where Charly has lived for 40 years already has a work that kicked off the initiative.

