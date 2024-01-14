Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 12:37

Access to Avenida Brasil, in Rio de Janeiro, was released after flooding caused by the rains that hit the city and the State between yesterday and today. Recently, in a publication on X, the Rio Operations Center said that the road, one of the city's main roads, had been fully opened to vehicle traffic.

Despite the release of the lanes, Rio City Hall reiterates its request for the population to avoid traveling around the city. Rio remains in Stage 4, the penultimate level on a scale that goes up to 5, meaning the situation is still very dangerous. “Stay in a safe place,” he writes.

The Anchieta meteorological station reached an accumulated 259.2 millimeters of rain in a 24-hour period, the record in the entire historical series of the Alerta Rio System (since 1997) at that meteorological station. The accumulated result was approximately 40% higher than the historical average for January in that region – in just one day it rained 138.4% of the January average.