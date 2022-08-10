Three years have passed since the great event of the MCU, Avengers: Endgame, hit theaters. The tape presented us with the sacrifice of Hombre de Hierro to be able to end Thanos. In his last moments several heroes bid him farewell except for Hulk. Where was she?

Let us remember that since the first film of avengers, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner developed a very good friendship. Therefore, many would expect him to be one of those who would approach Hombre de Hierro while he took his last breaths, but it was not like that.

One of the deleted scenes from the film shows the emerald giant sitting in the distance while other heroes kneel. As little as can be seen, Hulk He seems tired and somewhat sad about what happened. Perhaps the reason he was not present was because of the pain.

After all, everyone processes pain differently. The Hulk may not have wanted to see the death of one of his best friends.. So he stayed on the sidelines, but without completely abandoning him in his last moments. Also, you can tell he’s quite moved at Tony’s funeral at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The directors have not given an official explanation for the absence of Banner in the death of Starks. Although it is quite likely that it is due to factors such as the pace of the film or even the CGI. Perhaps they decided to give Peter more weight to cement the father-son relationship they created throughout the films. Not to mention that a crying green computer being could have taken the emotion out of it at the time.

Hulk is one of the Avengers who are still active after Endgame

After Avengers: Endgame little by little the original team has been passing the baton to others. For now there are only Hulk, hawk eye Y Thor to continue their heroic deeds. Although it seems that the wrathful destroyer will also pass the mantle to his heiress very soon.

After all, we are only a few days away from the series premiere of she-hulkwhere Bruce Banner will have an important role. Since it will be her responsibility to teach her cousin, Jennifer Walters, to control the power of the Hulk and become a new heroine.

