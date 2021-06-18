On August 6 we will see the film’s theatrical release The Suicide Squad which is directed by James Gunn and that promises to finally give a worthy tape to one of the most popular teams within DC. Upon completion of production on this project, the director will return to the ranks of Marvel to continue with the project of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Now, James Gunn He is the only director / creative who is intervening in both Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures, a detail that had not happened before and that generates all kinds of questions, especially, to which company is he most faithful?

Beyond this question, what should interest us is what is behind the plans in the mind of James Gunn. It seems that what he has is a crazy plan from which very interesting things could come out, like a crossover between Marvel and DC.

‘I have casually spoken with the powers of Marvel Y DC about‘, wrote James Gunn on Twitter. ‘I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. THAT SAID, constantly watching crossovers and mashups is less charming to me than a strong story. ‘.

It is unlikely that we will see a movie between both studios with James Gunn in charge, especially since they have different commitments and ideals to fulfill.

Why is an ideal crossover between Marvel and DC proposed by James Gunn impossible?

The only times that Marvel Y DC have had crossovers was when it was put together Amalgam Comics, an effort between both publishers to be able to tell certain stories between the different heroes offered by each of the companies.

James Gunn I could propose something with this reference from almost 30 years ago, but it seems a bit complicated because the brand no longer exists and both publishers and production houses have their interests.

With this in mind, an unlikely scenario would have to occur where Disney buy DC Comics as a publisher and at the same time have movie production in your power. Thus could the remote case in which James GunI couldn’t have a movie where Avengers Y League of Justice share the stage.



